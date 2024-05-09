A chill has descended on Europe – Cameron

The UK foreign secretary claims the world is more dangerous than ever before, stoking fears of a potential Russian invasion

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has stoked fears of a potential Russian invasion in Western Europe when the Ukraine conflict ends. In a major speech in London on Thursday, Cameron claimed that the world is “more dangerous” than ever before, citing the war “in the heart of Europe.”

He added that Western Europe must be “tougher and more assertive” regarding relations with Russia.

“From Tallinn to Warsaw, Prague to Bucharest, a chill has once more descended across the European continent,” Cameron said, referring to the conflict in Ukraine. “Those nations closest to Russia seeing what is happening in Ukraine and wondering if they will be next,” he added.

The Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – and Poland, all members of NATO and the EU, have increasingly voiced fears that Moscow could attack them. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas predicted in January that Russia might test NATO’s borders within the next three to five years.

Moscow has dismissed the claims, insisting it has no intention of attacking any NATO country.

”The idea that we will attack some other country – Poland, the Baltic States, and the Czechs are also being scared – is complete nonsense. It’s just drivel,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March.

This week, Russia announced plans to hold tactical nuclear weapons drills in response to what the Foreign Ministry called “belligerent statements” made by Western officials.

Speaking to Reuters last week, Cameron said Ukraine has every right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets inside Russia. He also pledged £3 billion ($3.74 billion) a year to Ukraine “for as long as is necessary.” Moscow warned it would retaliate against British targets in Ukraine or elsewhere if Kiev uses UK-provided missiles to strike Russian territory.

In the speech on Monday, Cameron also pointed to the war in Gaza as well as ongoing conflicts in Africa.

“This is a world more dangerous, more volatile, more confrontational than most of us have ever known, and we need to face up to that and act accordingly,” he said, calling on all NATO nations to increase their defense spending.