icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russia issues military ultimatum to UK
6 May, 2024 15:25
HomeWorld News

Ukrainians safe in Hungary from Kiev’s draft – deputy PM

Budapest will not allow refugees “to be sent to their deaths” on the front line, Zsolt Semjen has said
Ukrainians safe in Hungary from Kiev’s draft – deputy PM
FILE PHOTO: Young recruits undergo military training in the form of an obstacle course at the recruiting center in Kiev. ©  Kostiantyn Liberov / Libkos/Getty Images

Hungary has no intention of extraditing Ukrainian citizens, as Kiev intensifies efforts to mobilize more troops for the army, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen has said.

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian government has attempted to pressure its citizens who left the country, particularly those living in the EU, to return home, including by asking the bloc’s authorities to support this effort. Many EU members, however, have been reluctant to cooperate.

Semjen told Hungarian broadcaster ATV on Monday that Budapest “would not extradite refugees to Ukraine.” “We do not investigate whether, according to the Ukrainians, the person is conscripted or not. Based on basic humanity, we will not allow them to be sent to their deaths.”

“Every refugee from Ukraine is completely safe with us and receives all the help,” he added.

Over 100 Ukrainians blocked from leaving country every day – border service READ MORE: Over 100 Ukrainians blocked from leaving country every day – border service

In an effort to force Ukrainians of fighting age to return home, Ukrainian consulates abroad last month announced the “temporary suspension” of services to men between the ages of 18 and 60, who can no longer receive any necessary documents until they return home. A Washington Post report last week suggested that many Ukrainians living in the West are angered by the new policy, saying they feel they are being treated like traitors and potential prey for conscription officials.

Kiev has also tried to enlist EU officials to help solve its manpower problem. But even staunch supporters of Ukraine such as Poland and Germany have refused to hand over refugees, vowing to protect their rights. 

According to Eurostat, 4.3 million Ukrainians were living in the EU as of January 2024, of which around 860,000 are men of fighting age.

In recent months, Ukraine has also stepped up efforts to compensate for losses on the battlefield by increasing its mobilization drive within the country. Last month, President Vladimir Zelensky signed two bills into law, one lowering the draft age for men from 27 to 25, and another significantly simplifying the draft process.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Did the OJ trial enflame race relations in the United States?
0:00
27:0
Is Haiti devouring itself?
0:00
26:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies