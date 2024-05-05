icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
5 May, 2024 17:51
HomeWorld News

No Saudi defense pact without Israel deal, US says

West Jerusalem’s refusal to consider Palestinian statehood stands in the way of US plan for the Middle East
No Saudi defense pact without Israel deal, US says
Jake Sullivan briefs reporters at the White House in Washington DC, April 24, 2024 ©  AFP / Chip Somodevilla

The US will not enter into a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia unless the kingdom recognizes the state of Israel, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said. However, Riyadh has made any recognition deal contingent on the Israelis agreeing to work toward the formal establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Media reports last week suggested that Washington and Riyadh were drawing closer to signing a bilateral security pact, even as progress toward a Saudi-Israel normalization deal remained stalled. According to Reuters, the pact would see the US enter into a formal alliance with Saudi Arabia and help with its civilian nuclear program in exchange for Riyadh cutting some economic ties with China.

Speaking at a Financial Times event in London on Saturday, Sullivan insisted that no deal will be possible without Saudi Arabia recognizing Israel.

“The integrated vision is a bilateral understanding between the US and Saudi Arabia combined with normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, combined with meaningful steps on behalf of the Palestinian people,” he told attendees. “All of that has to come together…you can’t disentangle one piece from the others.”

Israel ready for temporary truce with Hamas – Netanyahu
Read more
Israel ready for temporary truce with Hamas – Netanyahu

Brokering a Saudi-Israeli normalization deal was a key foreign policy goal of former US President Donald Trump, whose 2020 ‘Abraham Accords’ saw Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates open diplomatic and trade links with West Jerusalem. US President Joe Biden has continued to push for such a deal, but the war in Gaza has frozen negotiations since last October.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry stated in February that the kingdom would not establish formal relations with Israel “unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip.” 

Riyadh’s conditions are non-starters in West Jerusalem, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue waging war in Gaza until Israel achieves “total victory” over Hamas. Netanyahu has also insisted on “full Israeli security control over the entire area west of the Jordan” when the conflict eventually ends, a description that includes the West Bank and Gaza.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said last week that Riyadh and Washington were indeed “very close” to a defense pact, but reiterated that there also “needs to be truly a pathway to a Palestinian state” that is “credible and irreversible.”

Top stories

RT Features

From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
A solution to all things: reduce the population
0:00
21:56
What’s left? Geoffrey Roberts, Emeritus Professor of History at University College Cork
0:00
29:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies