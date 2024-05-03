The upcoming event will expose the West’s “impotence” and inability to end the Ukraine conflict, the former Russian president said

An upcoming Swiss-hosted summit aimed at de-escalating the conflict between Moscow and Kiev will spell the “collapse” of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s proposed ‘peace plan,’ former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has predicted.

Zelensky’s roadmap to resolve the crisis, which he has been promoting since 2022, calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from all territories Ukraine considers its own, for Moscow to pay reparations to Kiev, and for the formation of a war crimes tribunal. Russia has rejected the proposals as “unrealistic” and a sign of Kiev’s unwillingness to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

In a Telegram post on Friday, Medvedev suggested that the peace conference, which will be held in the Swiss town of Burgenstock on June 15-16 and to which Russia has not been invited, could still be somewhat “beneficial” for Moscow.

The event will offer “more evidence of the collapse of the so-called ‘peace plan’” proposed by the “idiot Zelensky,” he said. In addition, the conference will provide evidence of “the complete impotence of the current Western elites” and their inability to stop the conflict.

Medvedev, who serves as deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said that failure in Switzerland will also allow Russia to continue eradicating “neo-Nazis” and work towards the collapse of the government in Kiev, as well as the “speedy return of our ancestral territories.”

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that over 160 delegations from around the world, including members of the G7, G20, BRICS and EU, have been invited to the Burgenstock gathering. Moscow has said it would not take part even if offered an invitation.

China has not yet confirmed whether it will send a delegation to the conference.

Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, said on Thursday that Beijing’s participation is “very important” for Kiev. “We are doing everything for China to be present there,” he said.