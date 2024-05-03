icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Pro-Palestine protests at US colleges: Live updates
3 May, 2024 15:07
HomeWorld News

Swiss conference will end Zelensky’s ‘peace plan’ – Medvedev

The upcoming event will expose the West’s “impotence” and inability to end the Ukraine conflict, the former Russian president said
Swiss conference will end Zelensky’s ‘peace plan’ – Medvedev
Former Russian president and deputy head of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

An upcoming Swiss-hosted summit aimed at de-escalating the conflict between Moscow and Kiev will spell the “collapse” of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s proposed ‘peace plan,’ former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has predicted.

Zelensky’s roadmap to resolve the crisis, which he has been promoting since 2022, calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from all territories Ukraine considers its own, for Moscow to pay reparations to Kiev, and for the formation of a war crimes tribunal. Russia has rejected the proposals as “unrealistic” and a sign of Kiev’s unwillingness to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

In a Telegram post on Friday, Medvedev suggested that the peace conference, which will be held in the Swiss town of Burgenstock on June 15-16 and to which Russia has not been invited, could still be somewhat “beneficial” for Moscow.

The event will offer “more evidence of the collapse of the so-called ‘peace plan’” proposed by the “idiot Zelensky,” he said. In addition, the conference will provide evidence of “the complete impotence of the current Western elites” and their inability to stop the conflict.

Date for Swiss-proposed Ukraine peace talks revealed READ MORE: Date for Swiss-proposed Ukraine peace talks revealed

Medvedev, who serves as deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said that failure in Switzerland will also allow Russia to continue eradicating “neo-Nazis” and work towards the collapse of the government in Kiev, as well as the “speedy return of our ancestral territories.”

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that over 160 delegations from around the world, including members of the G7, G20, BRICS and EU, have been invited to the Burgenstock gathering. Moscow has said it would not take part even if offered an invitation.

China has not yet confirmed whether it will send a delegation to the conference.

READ MORE: Kiev demands Israel-style security guarantees

Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, said on Thursday that Beijing’s participation is “very important” for Kiev. “We are doing everything for China to be present there,” he said.

Top stories

RT Features

Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’?
Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’? FEATURE
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past FEATURE
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’?
Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’? FEATURE
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past FEATURE
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Underground wonder: The Moscow Metro
0:00
26:25
Is it time for GITMO to close?
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies