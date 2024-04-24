icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
24 Apr, 2024 11:44
HomeWorld News

Unconventional Russian warfare threatening British grannies – ex-UK defense chief

Moscow ‘condones’ online scams that target the UK’s elderly, Ben Wallace has claimed
Unconventional Russian warfare threatening British grannies – ex-UK defense chief
FILE PHOTO: Ben Wallace visits Germany in 2023. ©  Christophe Gateau / picture alliance via Getty Images

The UK is facing certain forms of “unconventional warfare” waged by its enemies, potentially including Moscow-backed online scams that target the elderly, former British Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace has claimed.

The Conservative MP, who resigned from the cabinet last August, told Sky News on Wednesday that the world today reminded him of the interwar periods during the last century.

The situation, Wallace explained, is similar to “the 1930s, but with an added challenge of terrorism and a challenge of unconventional warfare.” As examples of the latter, he cited “disinformation campaigns, the enemies in this country using cyber to divide us, to rob from us, to spy on us, and to create frictions in our society.”

When asked by host Kay Burley which nation posed the biggest threat to the UK, Wallace said it was Russia.

READ MORE: Canadians are ‘target No.1’ for Ukrainian scammers – media

”Many of the big cyber-crime syndicates are based in Russia, curiously protected by the Russian state,” he claimed. “They are the ones robbing your granny and my parents with phishing emails. So, Russia is directly challenging us at all levels.”

Earlier this month, British police reported busting a UK-founded international ring of scammers, which since 2021 alone has stolen from some 70,000 victims in the country. Thirty-seven people were arrested around the world in the LabHost case, the force reported. The statement didn’t mention Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The march towards nuclear war
0:00
27:26
Lawfare or totally fair? The Donald Trump trial
0:00
27:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies