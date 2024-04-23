icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Apr, 2024 04:26
Kim Jong-un personally tests North Korea’s ‘nuclear trigger’ (PHOTOS)

Pyongyang has held a large-scale combined “nuclear counterattack” drill
Kim Jong-un personally tests North Korea's 'nuclear trigger' (PHOTOS)
North Korean forces fire a coordinated salvo, April 22, 2024, Democratic People's Republic of Korea ©  Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

Pyongyang has carried out a drill designed to test the nuclear forces’ coordination system in a counterattack scenario, the state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed several super-large multiple rocket launchers firing a salvo of missiles towards an island in the Sea of Japan.

The exercise was held on Monday and came just days after the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) tested a new “super-large warhead” cruise missile and a new type of anti-aircraft missile, amid ongoing joint US and South Korean air force exercises on the peninsula.

The drill’s main purpose was to test for the first time the country’s so-called “nuclear trigger” command and control system, as well as strengthen “prompt counterattack capacity of the state nuclear force”, KCNA wrote. The military units involved in the drill honed the procedures and the order of operations in a hypothetical scenario when North Korea’s highest level nuclear crisis alarm is issued in response to an attack.

RT
©  Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

The salvo of missiles with simulated nuclear warheads “accurately” hit the island target some 352 kilometers away, KCNA stated, adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” with the results of the exercise.

RT
©  Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

The US, South Korea and Japan all condemned the launches as a threat to regional and international peace and security. The issue will be “on the agenda” when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Beijing this week, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told the press on Monday.

READ MORE: Japan and South Korea accuse North of missile launches

Pyongyang has meanwhile dubbed the drills a “clear warning signal” to its “enemies,” accusing them of running a “military confrontation racket” operation. The joint US and South Korean air force exercises, set to run until April 26, have run a hundred sorties per day on average, while not even trying to conceal its “extremely provocative and aggressive nature,” KCNA claimed.

Top stories

RT Features

Modi's battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi's battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
'We don't like the Russian government, but we support the army': Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict
'We don't like the Russian government, but we support the army': Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE

RT News App

