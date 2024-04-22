icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Apr, 2024 20:24
HomeWorld News

UK tribunal blocks deportation of convicted child rapist

A criminal migrant has won an appeal arguing that being sent back to Eritrea would jeopardize his mental health
UK tribunal blocks deportation of convicted child rapist
Anicet Mayela, a Congolese migrant who later pled guilty to child rape, protests outside a detention center near Oxford, England, in June 2005. ©  Simon Evans/PA Images via Getty Images

An Eritrean migrant in the UK who was convicted a decade ago of raping a teenage girl has been spared deportation after convincing a court that being sent back to his home country would damage his mental health.

The child sex offender, whose identity has been kept secret by the UK government, won his legal appeal after arguing that he wouldn’t get treatment for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder if he were deported to Eritrea. Lawyers for the man also argued that he would likely be punished in his native country for evading compulsory military service, and he might commit suicide, according to local media reports.

The migrant was due to be deported after completing his prison term under a 2014 order. He was granted a reprieve despite a government security report finding that he would pose a “medium” risk to public safety if he were allowed to live freely in Britain.

Afghan suspected of raping & murdering 13yo to be moved from UK to Austria
Read more
Afghan suspected of raping & murdering 13yo to be moved from UK to Austria

“This man committed a serious criminal offense and should be nowhere near this country,” MP Nigel Mills told the Sun newspaper. “If he was concerned about losing mental health treatment or being arrested for fleeing the draft, he should have thought about that before he committed the crime.”

The lawmaker argued that the Eritrean’s case is emblematic of a larger problem with the UK’s tribunal system, which he called “deeply out of touch with the rest of Britain.”

A judge ruled last year that an illegal migrant from Gambia who attacked a woman in Scotland couldn’t be deported because he might not be given proper medical treatment back in West Africa. In another recent case, an Afghan migrant convicted of intentionally exposing his penis in public was granted refugee status in the UK after lawyers successfully argued that such behavior would “put him at high risk of physical violence” in his home nation.

Anicet Mayela, an illegal Congolese migrant whose deportation was blocked by an airline cabin crew, pled guilty last week to raping a 15-year-old girl in Oxford, England. Mayela was reportedly a “poster boy” for anti-deportation activists and demonstrated outside a detention center wearing a sign saying, “Migrants are not criminals.”

READ MORE: Migrant-loving Western leaders are at war with their own people

Top stories

RT Features

Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
India to reap demographic dividends – Ashish Kumar Chauhan
0:00
26:51
Pope Francis on the global stage
0:00
25:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies