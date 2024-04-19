icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel-Iran tensions
19 Apr, 2024 18:07
HomeWorld News

Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The victim collapsed to the ground before the flames were put out
Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
Screenshot ©  X / @MikeCarterTV

A man has set himself on fire outside the ‘hush money’ trial of former US President Donald Trump in New York City. The blaze was eventually extinguished, but it is unclear whether the man died from his injuries.

The dramatic incident took place on Friday afternoon, shortly after a final jury was chosen and seated.

Video footage showed a man engulfed in flames as he kneeled upright with his hands behind his head. After burning for around a minute, the visibly charred man collapsed to the ground and was extinguished by police officers.

The incident was broadcast live by several US news networks, including Fox and CNN. As Fox reporters realized what was happening, one could be heard telling his colleagues to search their truck for a fire extinguisher.

After putting out the fire, police officers covered the man’s body with fire blankets before he was loaded into an ambulance. It is unclear whether he survived his ordeal.

It is also unclear whether the man self-immolated as an act of protest. Witnesses told CNN that he scattered pamphlets before dousing himself in gasoline and lighting a match. The New York Police Department told reporters that officers are “still gathering information” on what happened.

Warning: extremely graphic content:

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
After office: How are the Clintons still screwing the world?
0:00
27:33
Ukraine bombards Belgorod while Zelensky blackmails the West
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies