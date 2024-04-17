US House Speaker reveals timeline for vote on Israel and Ukraine aid

Legislators will decide on separate funding bills this Saturday, according to Mike Johnson

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson announced on Wednesday that he is sticking with his plan to send a series of foreign aid bills to the floor, including funding for Ukraine and Israel. Johnson said in a note to the legislators that they will vote on these on Saturday evening.

Johnson, the Republican speaker, has faced mounting pressure to act on President Joe Biden’s long-delayed request for billions of dollars in security assistance. It’s been more than two months since the Senate passed a $95 billion aid package, which includes $14 billion for Israel and $60 billion for Ukraine.

Despite opposition from conservatives over aiding Ukraine, Johnson said earlier this week that he would push to get the package to the House floor under a single debate rule, then hold separate votes on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan as well as several foreign policy proposals, according to Republican lawmakers.

“After significant Member feedback and discussion, the House Rules Committee will be posting soon today the text of three bills that will fund America’s national security interests and allies in Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine, including a loan structure for aid, and enhanced strategy and accountability,” Johnson wrote on Wednesday.

He added that those will be brought to the floor, alongside a fourth bill that includes the REPO Act, TikTok bill, sanctions and other measures “to confront Russia, China, and Iran.”

“By posting text of these bills as soon as they are completed, we will ensure time for a robust amendment process. We expect the vote on final passage on these bills to be on Saturday evening,” Johnson wrote.

The Speaker has recently indicated that he would support sending more money to Kiev, if it were a loan rather than a grant. This week, additional pressure was put on him after Iran’s retaliatory strike on Israel, which West Jerusalem claims to have stopped with help from the US.

Meanwhile, moderate New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis urged on Wednesday that the Speaker “go back to Biden & Schumer and tell them he needs a border security measure to pass foreign aid.” Johnson said in the letter to his fellow members of Congress that he will bring forward an immigration bill that looks like the House’s HR 2.

During the GOP meeting this week, the speaker reportedly warned hardcore opponents of Ukraine aid that an alternative to his plan would be for Democrats to force a vote on the Senate bill through procedural maneuvers. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky reportedly urged Johnson to resign.

The previous House speaker, California’s Kevin McCarthy, was ousted from the position by his fellow Republicans for alleged backroom dealing with Democrats on Ukraine.

Proponents of funneling more money to Kiev have been touting it to increasingly skeptical American voters, stating that most of the funds would be spent at home to bolster defense manufacturing.