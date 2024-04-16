icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
16 Apr, 2024 21:46
HomeWorld News

Ukraine conflict makes Czech arms dealer rich

Czech arms maker CSG has seen its profits explode, with the company benefiting from refurbishing old tanks to sell off to Ukraine
Ukraine conflict makes Czech arms dealer rich
FILE PHOTO. A Ukrainian T-72 tank fires at Russian positions. ©  AFP / Sergey Shestak

The owner and chairman of the Czechoslovak Group (CSG), Michal Strnad, has now become a billionaire, reaping profits from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The company saw its revenues surge amid the conflict, with profits growing almost twofold in 2022 to around $1 billion and nearly doubling again last year, reaching $1.9 billion. One of the conglomerate’s divisions, Excalibur Army, has greatly contributed to the profits, manufacturing munitions as well as building new and refurbishing old Soviet-made weaponry.

Amid the conflict, the company has supplied some 100 refurbished T-72 main battle tanks to Kiev. CSG’s production of ammunition grew more than tenfold since the escalation in early 2022 of long-simmering hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, with its workforce nearly tripling to 10,000 across manufacturing sites in eight countries, Bloomberg noted.

Zelensky signs draconian mobilization bill READ MORE: Zelensky signs draconian mobilization bill

The arms maker is looking forward to benefiting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict for years to come and appears to be very open about that. The highest demand observed since the end of the Cold War for weapons in Europe is here to stay, Strnad believes.

“Even if the war were to end tomorrow, it would take years to replenish the empty stocks, not to mention the push to boost defense spending and ramp up production,” Strnad said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “I am confident there will be strong demand for a long time to come.”

The company was originally founded by Strnad’s father, Jaroslav, in 1995, who originally sought to procure decommissioned military hardware from members of the defunct Warsaw Pact – the newly-admitted NATO states – to scrap them and sell for profit. The true profit, however, turned out to be in dealing in arms as they were, with the company promptly discovering high demand for spares as well as for refurbished items of Soviet-era military hardware.

Top stories

RT Features

Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Media bias & the death of journalism
0:00
28:32
Political calculations and global ramifications: Iran’s retaliatory strike against Israel
0:00
30:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies