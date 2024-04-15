Israel promises ‘response’ to Iranian attack

The counterstrike needs to be acceptable to the US, local media have said

The war cabinet in West Jerusalem has decided on “clear and decisive” action following Tehran’s mass missile and drone attack on Saturday. The response will have to comply with the will of the US, however, according to Israeli media.

Iran launched a barrage of cruise and ballistic missiles, and drones, in retaliation for the bombing of its consulate in Damascus, Syria earlier this month that killed several senior officers of the Islamic revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say that they shot down the vast majority of the incoming projectiles, with the help of the US, UK, France, Jordan, and others.

“This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response,” IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said on Monday.

Halevi spoke from the Nevatim Air Base near Beersheba, one of the sites hit by the Iranian attack. The IDF has reported “minor damage” to the facility, but released no details.

“Iran wanted to harm the strategic capabilities of the State of Israel – that is something that had not happened before,” said Halevi, adding that the IDF had prepared ‘Operation Iron Shield’ to counter the strike.

“Israel is very strong and knows how to deal with it alone, but with a threat so numerous and so far away, we are always happy to have [the US] with us,” Halevi added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet has agreed to mount some kind of action in response to Tehran, the prominent Israeli outlet Mako reported on Monday evening.

According to the publication, the retaliation will need to be acceptable to the US and “comply” with the rules set by Washington, while also be measured in such a way as to “not degenerate the region into a war.”

Another issue that has come up is the need not to damage the ad hoc coalition assembled to repel the Iranian strike, which includes Jordan and reportedly even Saudi Arabia. Both Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Galant have insisted that “it is forbidden under any circumstances” to endanger the coalition, Mako noted.

Tehran has announced that it would respond “within seconds” if Israel decides to launch any form of attack against Iran.