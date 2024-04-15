icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
Sydney convulsed by riots over priest stabbing
15 Apr, 2024 18:47
HomeWorld News

Saudis ‘confirm’ shooting down Iranian drones – media

A royal source in Riyadh has criticized Tehran for “terrorism”
Saudis ‘confirm’ shooting down Iranian drones – media
File photo: US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022. ©  Royal Court of Saudi Arabia/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia took part in downing some Iranian UAVs during Saturday’s strike on Israel, a source in the royal family has admitted in response to a report by the Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Tehran’s attack involved 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. The strikes came in retaliation for the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, that left several senior Iranian military officers dead earlier this month.

The US, UK, France and Jordan helped the IDF intercept almost all of the incoming projectiles during Saturday’s attack. According to Kan, Saudi Arabia joined in the effort as well.

“A source from the Saudi royal family, who prefers anonymity” has spoken with Kan and “subtly acknowledged” the kingdom’s role, stating that Riyadh’s air defenses automatically intercept “any suspicious entity,” according to the official website of the al-Saud dynasty.

No Biden address on Israel-Iran escalation – Politico
Read more
No Biden address on Israel-Iran escalation – Politico

The same source accused Iran of instigating the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, accusing Tehran of attempting to “unravel the progress” in normalizing relations between Riyadh and West Jerusalem.

“Iran is a nation that endorses terrorism, and the world should have curtailed it much earlier,” the unnamed official told Kan.

The anonymous royal’s statements would represent a shift from recent Saudi rhetoric, which has condemned Israel’s onslaught against the Palestinians in Gaza while working to end decades-long enmity with Iran.

The Sunni Muslim kingdom has long been allied with the US and has aided crack downs on Shia Muslims in places like Bahrain and Yemen, believing them to be proxies of the Islamic republic. 

Riyadh and Tehran agreed to restore diplomatic relations in March 2023, in a deal brokered by China. CIA Director William Burns admitted at the time that the US had been “blindsided” by the talks.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on?
‘Resistance will be violent’: What’s next for Israel and Gaza as the conflict goes on? FEATURE
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
A strong India challenges Western hegemony – Mahes Jethmalani
0:00
18:22
The Weekly Roundup: Assange, Burisma terror, Hunter Biden, & Janet Yellen lectures China
0:00
25:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies