Iranian attack on Israel
Jury selection begins in Trump hush-money trial
15 Apr, 2024 13:47
Home

Jury selection begins in Trump hush-money trial

The proceedings mark the first time a former president has stood trial on criminal charges
Jury selection begins in Trump hush-money trial
Former US President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower for Manhattan Criminal Court, to attend the first day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, in New York City on April 15, 2024. ©  Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Jury selection has begun for a trial at which former US President Donald Trump stands accused of falsifying records related to hush-money payments to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump becomes the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges.

Twelve jurors, along with six alternates, will be chosen from among hundreds of New Yorkers. The judge in the case has released the extensive questionnaire that potential jurors will have to fill out.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE

