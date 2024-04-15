Jury selection begins in Trump hush-money trial

The proceedings mark the first time a former president has stood trial on criminal charges

Jury selection has begun for a trial at which former US President Donald Trump stands accused of falsifying records related to hush-money payments to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump becomes the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges.

Twelve jurors, along with six alternates, will be chosen from among hundreds of New Yorkers. The judge in the case has released the extensive questionnaire that potential jurors will have to fill out.





DETAILS TO FOLLOW