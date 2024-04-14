icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
14 Apr, 2024 20:00
HomeWorld News

German transport minister threatens public with ‘indefinite driving bans’

Volker Wissing was accused of “frightening people for no reason” with his draconian environmental proposal
German transport minister threatens public with ‘indefinite driving bans’
Traffic moving on the autobahn near Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany ©  Getty Images

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing has warned that he may forbid citizens from driving on weekends if reforms aren’t made to a controversial climate law. Even Germany’s Federal Environmental Agency considers such a move “unnecessary” and “frightening.”

In a letter to the chief lawmakers of Germany’s ruling coalition on Thursday, Wissing warned that the government may have to put in place a drastic “action program” if the 2019 Climate Protection Act is not amended by July.

Such a program could include “comprehensive and indefinite driving bans on Saturdays and Sundays,” Wissing said. 

Passed by former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government, the Climate Protection Act mandates a 65% reduction in CO2 emissions across the entire German economy by 2030, and complete carbon neutrality by 2045. The act also sets maximum annual emissions levels for each sector of the economy – such as transportation – and requires the government to implement an “action program” if any sector exceeds this limit.

Germany poised for worst downturn in two decades – survey
Read more
Germany poised for worst downturn in two decades – survey

Some members of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, such as Wissing, want to pass an amendment that would impose an overall emissions limit on the country and allow the government to decide which sectors to cut to achieve this goal. However, the Greens have blocked any attempt to amend the act thus far, as such a move would essentially dilute the power of the act.

Detlaf Muller, a senior lawmaker from Scholz’s Social Democrats, accused Wissing of needlessly stoking fear.

“Scaremongering with far-fetched proposals won’t help climate protection in the transport sector at all, quite the contrary,” he told the Rheinische Post on Friday. “The proposal does not further our common goal of reducing CO2 emissions, but [causes] unnecessary uncertainty for people in our country.” 

The Greens’ parliamentary group leader, Julia Verlinden, also downplayed Wissing’s warning, telling the German Press Agency that a driving ban would be unnecessary if the minister imposed a speed limit on Germany’s famously unrestricted Autobahn.

Germany’s Federal Environmental Agency is also in favor of speed limits. “Of course we don’t need driving bans. Nobody is even discussing such a ban; this is frightening people for no reason,” agency chief Dirk Messner told Zeit on Friday.

Top stories

RT Features

‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
French Olympics, NAFO cringelords, Moon and other things full of cr*p
0:00
21:13
Outrage & Paralysis? Saul Takahashi, Professor of Human Rights & Peace Studies, Osaka Jogakuin University
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies