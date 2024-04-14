icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
14 Apr, 2024 11:56
HomeWorld News

Israel to coordinate response to Iranian attack with allies – NYT

Tehran has warned West Jerusalem against retaliation, vowing a “much more extensive” pushback
Israel to coordinate response to Iranian attack with allies – NYT
FILE PHOTO. ©  AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Israel intends to coordinate its response to the recent massive Iranian drone and missile attack with its allies, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.

However, an unnamed Israeli official would not say when and with whom Israel would hold those consultations.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden. According to the White House, the US leader reaffirmed “America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel” and hailed the country’s “remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks.”

Biden also said that he would hold talks with G7 leaders “to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack,” adding that the US would stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders. Several Western nations have strongly condemned Tehran’s strikes.

‘Punishment’ of Israel completed – Tehran
Read more
‘Punishment’ of Israel completed – Tehran

At the same time, Axios reported US officials as saying Biden told Netanyahu that Washington would not support an Israeli tit-for-tat response out of concern it could trigger an all-out regional war. The Times of Israel reported that West Jerusalem had yet to decide on how and whether it should respond to the attack.

Meanwhile, Iran announced the end of the operation, saying that it was meant as “punishment” for what Tehran believes was an Israeli attack on its consulate in Damascus earlier this month, which killed several senior Iranian military officers.

However, Iran warned Israel that any retaliatory measures would be met with a “much more extensive” pushback.

The weekend raid involved more than 300 Iranian missiles and drones, according to Israeli officials, who have claimed 99% of the projectiles were intercepted. At the same time, Iran has assessed the attack as even more successful than expected, claiming to have destroyed two Israeli facilities.

Top stories

RT Features

‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Outrage & Paralysis? Saul Takahashi, Professor of Human Rights & Peace Studies, Osaka Jogakuin University
0:00
29:12
The Russian Art of War: How the West led Ukraine to defeat (ex-NATO analyst Col. Jacques Baud)
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies