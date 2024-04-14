icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
14 Apr, 2024 07:52
HomeWorld News

Netanyahu claims success in defeating Iran’s attack

The Israeli military says it shot down 99% of more than 300 drones and missiles launched by Tehran
Netanyahu claims success in defeating Iran’s attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the weekly cabinet meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv on January 7, 2024. ©  RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP

Israel has successfully repelled Iran’s massive drone and missile attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said. His comments come after the Israeli military claimed to have intercepted 99% of the incoming aerial objects.

Over the weekend, Tehran launched an “extensive” barrage on the Jewish state, which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said included more than 300 missiles of various types and kamikaze drones. The attack came in retaliation for what Iran claims was an Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Damascus earlier this month that killed several senior Iranian military officers.

On Sunday, in his first public comments since the attack, Netanyahu issued a brief message claiming success in repelling the onslaught. “We intercepted. We blocked. Together we will win,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Iranian strikes on Israel: What’s known so far
Read more
Iranian strikes on Israel: What’s known so far

Those remarks were echoed by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who insisted that Israel, the US and its partners “thwarted this attack in a way that is unparalleled.” He also said that the attack helped the world see “the true face of Iran,” which he described as a “terrorist state.”

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari assessed that “99% of the threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted,” hailing the development as “a very significant strategic achievement.” He said that it was based on the technological superiority of the IDF and the support of a strong coalition.

At the same time, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Tehran had managed to hit and destroy “important military targets,” without providing further details. The IDF earlier acknowledged that one of its military bases sustained minor damage.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Outrage & Paralysis? Saul Takahashi, Professor of Human Rights & Peace Studies, Osaka Jogakuin University
0:00
29:12
The Russian Art of War: How the West led Ukraine to defeat (ex-NATO analyst Col. Jacques Baud)
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies