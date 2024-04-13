icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Apr, 2024 15:36
HomeWorld News

Olympic restrictions ‘humiliating’ for Russians – EU state

The Hungarian foreign minister has spoken out against the IOC’s politicization of the event
Olympic restrictions ‘humiliating’ for Russians – EU state
© Getty Images / Anadolu / Contributor

The conditions set out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for Russian athletes to take part in the 2024 Paris Games are humiliating and ideological in nature, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

The minister has urged Olympic officials to avoid mixing sports with geopolitics, insisting that athletes should not be banned for political reasons.

“When they even begin to propose banning athletes from any particular country from participating in the Olympics, then I think we have major problems,” Szijjarto said on Friday at the Sport Science and Innovations conference, adding that this approach gives unlimited space to “double standards in the world of sports.”

Forcing athletes to perform under neutral status, wear certain clothes, and stand for an anthem that is not their own if they win is humiliating and discriminatory, according to the foreign minister, who added that he rejects the notion of collective guilt. He stressed that denying access to the Olympics for political reasons is “beyond all limits.”

After the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the IOC recommended that athletes from Russia and close ally Belarus not be allowed to compete in international events. In December last year, the body ruled that a limited number of people from the two countries could take part in the Olympics as ‘individual neutral athletes’.

IOC chief duped into praying to fake saints READ MORE: IOC chief duped into praying to fake saints

In March, the IOC announced that the maximum number of Russians who can qualify for the Paris Games is 55, while Belarus is limited to 28 athletes. However, according to IOC director James Macleod, the teams are unlikely to meet the quotas, with 36 Russian and 22 Belarusian athletes expected to make it to the Games.

The international body has also introduced a range of restrictions for qualifying. Russian athletes who have publicly supported Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine or are somehow linked to state security agencies or the military are banned from the Games.

While athletes are not required to explicitly condemn the military operation, all athletes must sign the ‘Conditions of Participation for Paris’, which oblige them to respect the Olympic Charter, including “the peace mission of the Olympic Movement.”

Moscow has harshly criticized the restrictions and has suggested that the IOC is effectively destroying the Olympic spirit and the very purpose of the Games. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously said the committee’s restrictions are “absolutely contrary to the entire ideology of the Olympic movement.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Russian Art of War: How the West led Ukraine to defeat (ex-NATO analyst Col. Jacques Baud)
0:00
28:18
Racial discrimination in the US Marshals
0:00
24:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies