icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
12 Apr, 2024 20:22
HomeWorld News

US renews controversial spying program

Section 702 of the FISA act was reauthorized despite fierce resistance from former President Donald Trump
US renews controversial spying program
Mike Johnson attends a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, April 11, 2024 ©  AFP / Chip Somodevilla

The US House of Representatives has voted to renew a surveillance act that allows the government to spy on American citizens without a warrant. Pro-Trump Republicans blocked an earlier version of the act, but were persuaded to lift their veto by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The House voted 273-147 on Friday to fund Section 702 of the 1978 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Drafted in 2008, Section 702 legalized a formerly clandestine program, granting US intelligence agencies the power to monitor internet and phone communications from abroad made through American networks like Google.

Ostensibly designed to target foreigners, the program also ‘indirectly’ collects data from millions of American citizens, which can then be accessed without a court warrant. According to data released in 2022, the FBI used this program to probe the electronic data of nearly 3.4 million Americans in 2021.

Pro-Trump Republicans kill spy bill
Read more
Pro-Trump Republicans kill spy bill

A group of 19 conservative lawmakers blocked a procedural vote on Wednesday, preventing Johnson from holding a full floor vote on the renewal of Section 702. Supporting the 19 Republicans was former President Donald Trump, who encouraged them to “kill FISA,” complaining that the FBI “illegally used” the act to spy on his 2016 campaign.

On Friday morning, however, the dissidents agreed that they would allow a vote to take place if Johnson cut Section 702’s funding from five years to two, and held a separate vote on an amendment that would require the FBI and other spy agencies to obtain warrants before using the program against Americans.

The amendment – backed by an unlikely alliance of left-wing progressives and hardline conservatives – received 212 votes for and 212 votes against. However, Johnson used his tie breaking vote to defeat the amendment, ensuring that the warrantless wiretapping of American citizens can continue and incurring the wrath of Trump’s Capitol Hill allies.

“Speaker Johnson was the final vote. He was the one that caused the warrant amendment to fail,” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters. “What’s the difference between Speaker Pelosi and Speaker Johnson? There’s not one,” she added, referring to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

READ MORE: US spies behind ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy – report

“A Republican Speaker voting against warrant requirements for American citizens after this very process was blatantly abused to spy on Donald Trump and his campaign is beyond the pale,” Florida Rep. Greg Steube wrote on X. 

Johnson is due to meet with Trump in Florida later on Friday. The pair are expected to discuss the FISA reauthorization.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reconsidering Assange: Biden’s shift in the winds of justice
0:00
27:25
After office: What are the Obamas doing since leaving the White House?
0:00
25:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies