Polish priest jailed after gay orgy ends badly – media

The cleric has been sentenced to 18 months after a man fainted during a party at his home, according to reports

A Catholic priest in Poland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sex and drug crimes after an incident in which a male prostitute collapsed during an orgy at the cleric’s home, according to local media reports.



The clergyman, referred to as ‘Tomasz Z’ because of Polish privacy laws, was handed the jail term earlier this week after being convicted of sexual offenses, supplying drugs, and failing to provide assistance to a person in danger of loss of life or serious bodily harm.



The priest, who was assigned to a church in Dabrowa Gornicza near the Czech border, was also ordered to pay the victim 15,000 zlotys ($3,820) in damages, as well as to donate several thousand zlotys to a fund set up to help the victims of crime.



The scandal broke shortly after local media reported that the clergyman had thrown a sex party at his parish-owned apartment in August 2023. Details of the gathering were later revealed by the Fakt media outlet.

A male prostitute reportedly fainted during the party after taking too many erectile-dysfunction pills. Following the incident, the priest threw one guest out of his home after they attempted call to the police. The person managed to call the emergency services, although the cleric reportedly refused to allow paramedics inside after they arrived. The unconscious guest received medical care only after the ambulance team had called the police to gain entrance to the apartment.



After the incident made headlines, ‘Tomasz Z’ was discharged from the clergy, while the bishop of the diocese stepped down without giving a reason for the decision. The priest was arrested in January, when the Daily Mail named him as Father Tomasz Zmarzly.