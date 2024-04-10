icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Apr, 2024
Congresswoman proposes exempting black people from taxes

Jasmine Crockett also admits plan to introduce new form of ‘reparations’ may not work because many aren’t paying taxes anyway
Congresswoman proposes exempting black people from taxes
FILE PHOTO: Jasmine Crockett. ©  Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A freshman Democratic representative from Texas in the US Congress, Jasmine Crockett, has suggested exempting black Americans from paying taxes.

Her proposal relates to the controversial idea of reparations that some academics and politicians say are owed to African Americans whose ancestors endured slavery and who continue to face a legacy of disadvantage.

In an interview with The Black Lawyers Podcast last week, Crockett argued that reparations in some form are necessary.

“So many black folk, not only do you owe for the labor that was stolen and killed, and all the other things, but the fact is we end up being so far behind,” the representative told her host.

She recalled a celebrity talking about making black people tax-exempt, and thought, “I don’t know that that’s … necessarily a bad idea.” 

“One of the things they propose is black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time because … that puts money back in your pocket,” Crockett explained.

US lawmaker faces resignation calls over comments on Africa READ MORE: US lawmaker faces resignation calls over comments on Africa

According to the representative, the idea “may not be as objectionable to some people,” referring to the American taxpayers who would pay the balance to be made up when such an exemption is extended, as “actually giving out dollars.” 

The Texas representative, however, also put a damper on the idea of a tax exemption in the interview. She suggested that one of the biggest problems with the proposal is that some black people already aren’t paying taxes and would not, therefore, be eligible to receive reparations. 

Crockett called for consistency between the federal and state governments on reparations, whatever the overall plan, because if there is none, “everybody’s gonna run to whichever state and be like, ‘Yo, I need mine.’” 

The 43-year-old representative recently won a Democratic Party primary in her Dallas district, securing 91.5% of the vote, the New York Times reported.

