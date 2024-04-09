icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
9 Apr, 2024 17:32
HomeWorld News

Islamic State calls for attacks on football venues – Al Azaim

The terrorist group has issued a call to “kill them all” ahead of the upcoming Champions League quarter-finals
Islamic State calls for attacks on football venues – Al Azaim
Emirates Stadium in London, UK. © Getty Images / Clive Mason

The terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has called for attacks on major UEFA Champions League games ahead of the tournament’s upcoming quarter-finals, according to a message issued on Monday by the Al-Azaim Foundation – a media channel connected to the Afghan wing of the extremist organization dubbed ISIS-K.

The same group has claimed responsibility for the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow, in which four gunmen went on a shooting spree at the Crocus City Hall concert venue before setting the building on fire. At least 144 people, including six children, were killed in the massacre and over 500 have been injured, it’s estimated.

In its post, the group attached an image featuring a masked jihadist holding an AK-47 rifle, with a caption reading: “kill them all.” The picture also lists four major football stadiums where the games are set to take place this week. These include Parc de Princes in Paris, Emirates Stadium in London and the Santiago Bernabeu and Metropolitano Arenas in Madrid.

UEFA has since confirmed that it is aware of the threats but has insisted that the games would go ahead as planned, with “appropriate security arrangements in place.”

France rejecting antiterrorism cooperation – Moscow READ MORE: France rejecting antiterrorism cooperation – Moscow

Spanish Police have stated that they have activated their “alert” and “response systems” in light of the threat. French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin has also announced that security will be “considerably reinforced” at Parc des Princes. London’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan has told MailOnline that the British police force was “aware” of the threat and assured the public that a “robust policing plan” was in place.

Adelekan further noted that the UK terrorism threat level remains at “substantial,” suggesting that an attack is still likely. However, he insisted that the police were working closely with the Counter Terrorism Policing force to plan for events taking place in London, and to “take into account any relevant information that could help us to keep those attending safe.”

“As ever, we ask the public to remain vigilant, and if they see anything that doesn’t look or feel right, then report it to police or security staff,” he said.

Top stories

RT Features

The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Banning Tiktok: Free speech no more?
0:00
29:34
Who are the real Communists here?! US and China trade barbs over economic policies
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies