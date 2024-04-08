icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
8 Apr, 2024 22:29
HomeWorld News

37% of NATO members don’t pay their way – Washington

A decade since the 2% of GDP goal was set, a third of the bloc isn’t there yet
37% of NATO members don’t pay their way – Washington
US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, April 8, 2024. ©  X/@USAmbNATO

Twelve countries are yet to meet the pledge to spend 2% of their GDP on defense, the American ambassador to the US-led bloc Julianne Smith said on Monday.

NATO set the two-percent goal in 2014, after the US-backed coup in Kiev touched off the Donbass conflict. All members were supposed to make the “burden-sharing” benchmark within a decade.

“Right now we have 20 allies that are meeting the 2% pledge – 20 allies,” Smith said in a speech at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. “That is a significant increase over a decade. Of course we want it to be all 32 and we’re going to keep pushing until we get there.”

Smith was the keynote speaker at the ‘NATO at 75: Charting a New Course?’ conference, organized by Georgetown’s Center for Security Studies. The event also featured an appearance by Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Christopher Cavoli.

Ukraine may have to compromise with Russia – Stoltenberg READ MORE: Ukraine may have to compromise with Russia – Stoltenberg

It was unclear which data Smith was relying on to make her claim. As of February this year, estimates of 2023 military spending still showed that only 11 member states had met the 2% goal while 18 were still falling short – including France, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Italy, Canada, Türkiye and Spain. Iceland does not have an actual military while Finland and Sweden – which joined last April and last month, respectively – weren’t included in the estimates.

Poland had spent 3.9% of its gross domestic product on the military, the highest of all bloc members. Polish President Andrzej Duda recently proposed raising the minimum spending to 3%, arguing that 2% was “no longer enough.”

The US came in second at 3.49% of its GDP. However, in terms of raw numbers its military budget was more than double of all other bloc members combined, at $860 billion.

Speaking on the campaign trail last month, former US President Donald Trump suggested that Washington should only live up to its treaty commitments to NATO members that “play fair” and recalled telling one bloc member that he would encourage Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to countries that were “delinquent.”

Fyodor Lukyanov: NATO looks strong, but the real picture is very different READ MORE: Fyodor Lukyanov: NATO looks strong, but the real picture is very different

In her speech at Georgetown, Smith argued that NATO has been successful at “burden-sharing” in the case of Ukraine. While the US has provided around $75 billion in military aid to Kiev, the European members of the bloc contributed around $110 billion, she noted.

The US envoy also argued that the past two years have been “transformative,” noting NATO’s reorientation from expeditionary wars to opposing Russia in Europe. At the same time, she pointed out that the bloc has updated its security strategy to view China as a potential threat and reach out to “partners in the Indo-Pacific” to counter it.

Top stories

RT Features

‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pride in being unapologetically Indian - Anupam Mittal
0:00
26:56
The persecution of Christians in Nigeria
0:00
21:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies