UK to pressure US House speaker on Ukraine aid – Telegraph

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will urge Mike Johnson to stop blocking the support for Kiev

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron is planning to use his upcoming trip to the US to persuade House Speaker Mike Johnson to unblock the $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine, the Telegraph reported on Sunday, citing its sources at the Foreign Office. The much-needed additional funding has been delayed due to the bitter political in-fighting in Congress.

Cameron will fly to Washington, DC next week and meet with Johnson, as well as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Telegraph said.

“If Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war,” President Vladimir Zelensky warned earlier this week, following multiple complaints about the shortage of ammunition on the battlefield.

Cameron renewed his appeal not to stop helping Kiev on the pages of the Telegraph on Sunday, arguing that the West must “stop” Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Ukraine must win this war. If Ukraine loses, we all lose. The costs of failing to support Ukraine now will be far greater than the costs of repelling Putin,” Cameron wrote in an op-ed co-authored with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne. He previously argued on social media that the security of the US, UK and EU is “on the line in Ukraine.”

Earlier this year, the British government stepped up its military assistance to Ukraine, pledging $3.2 billion in military aid, while the EU unveiled a plan to provide €50 billion ($54 billion) in loans and grants.

House Republicans, however, have so far refused to advance the aid bill sought by President Joe Biden, while arguing that the White House should agree to tougher border security measures. Johnson said before Congress went on a two-week Easter break that he was working on “important innovations” to the proposed legislation, signaling that the bill could be put for a vote soon

Russia has repeatedly said that no amount of foreign aid will change the course of the conflict in Ukraine, and has warned about further escalation.