icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
6 Apr, 2024 15:54
HomeWorld News

Ukraine lobbying to ban Russians from EU flights

Unian quoted PM Denis Shmigal as saying that Kiev hopes to disrupt Russia’s logistics and cause discomfort to its citizens
Ukraine lobbying to ban Russians from EU flights
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik/Maxim Anikin

Ukraine plans to push the EU to close its airspace to Russian and Belarusian nationals, the country’s Prime Minister Denis Shmigal has said, as quoted by the news outlet Unian. According to the report, the official explained that Kiev is hoping to thus disrupt Moscow’s logistics and cause discomfort to Russian tourists.

The EU banned Russian airlines from flying over its territory soon after the start of the conflict in February 2022. The bloc, as well as the US and several other Western nations, have also put in place sanctions that affect Russian carriers’ ability to purchase new jets and spare parts for Western-made aircraft already in use.

Speaking on Friday, Shmigal said that “our idea is that Russian businesses and Russian tourists shouldn’t be able to comfortably use the EU’s airspace.”

Russians warned over foreign travel  READ MORE: Russians warned over foreign travel 

“We have discussed with partners the closure of transit for any flights to Russia and from Russia,” he added.

The Ukrainian prime minister noted that Kiev would “insist on such sanctions” and expressed hope that the Baltic states would back the initiative.

According to media reports, there have been multiple cases since last year of Russian citizens being taken off connecting flights by European airlines, apparently with no meaningful explanation.

Several cases described in the press have involved Russian tourists travelling to Latin America over EU airspace.

Among the carriers that have reportedly targeted Russian nationals are Germany’s Lufthansa, Poland’s LOT, Latvia’s Air Baltic, Finland’s Finnair, Ireland’s Ryanair and Turkish Airlines.

Top stories

RT Features

High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Boeing takes a nosedive
0:00
26:51
Prof. John Mearsheimer: Israel wants to drag the US into war with Iran, Ukraine proxy war is lost
0:00
28:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies