Mexico suspends diplomatic relations with Ecuador after embassy stormed (VIDEOS)

Ecuadorian police forcefully entered Mexico’s embassy in Quito and arrested former Vice President Jorge Glas

Mexico has suspended diplomatic relations with Ecuador after the South American country’s police stormed its embassy in Quito to arrest Ecuador’s former vice president, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said.

The development comes after Mexico granted political asylum on Friday to former Vice President Jorge David Glas Espinel, who had been convicted twice on corruption charges in his home country and has been staying in the embassy since late last year. Ecuador had asked Mexico’s permission to arrest the politician, but to no avail. Glas insists that he has been subjected to political persecution.

While offering refuge to the former VP, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry urged Quito to grant safe passage to Glas so he could leave the country. Ecuador, however, ruled out the possibility, saying “it is not legal to grant asylum to people convicted or prosecuted for common crimes.”

🔴 #Ahora | Este es el ambiente de la Unidad de Flagrancia en Quito, ante la detención del exvicepresidente Jorge Glas, la noche de este 5 de abril. Más detalles ▶️ https://t.co/FXtVuW6gILpic.twitter.com/mN0SgmmDGp — Ecuavisa Noticias (@EcuavisaInforma) April 6, 2024

🔴 #AHORA | La noche de este viernes 5 de abril, la Policía Nacional entró con carros blindados a la embajada de México en Quito. Roberto Canseco, encargado como embajador de ese país en Ecuador, se enfrentó a los uniformados y confirma su ingreso a las instalaciones.Más… pic.twitter.com/plbRTlouar — Ecuavisa Noticias (@EcuavisaInforma) April 6, 2024

DETAILS TO FOLLOW