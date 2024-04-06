icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
Mexico suspends diplomatic relations with Ecuador after embassy stormed (VIDEOS)
6 Apr, 2024 05:21
HomeWorld News

Mexico suspends diplomatic relations with Ecuador after embassy stormed (VIDEOS)

Ecuadorian police forcefully entered Mexico’s embassy in Quito and arrested former Vice President Jorge Glas
Mexico suspends diplomatic relations with Ecuador after embassy stormed (VIDEOS)

Mexico has suspended diplomatic relations with Ecuador after the South American country’s police stormed its embassy in Quito to arrest Ecuador’s former vice president, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said.

The development comes after Mexico granted political asylum on Friday to former Vice President Jorge David Glas Espinel, who had been convicted twice on corruption charges in his home country and has been staying in the embassy since late last year. Ecuador had asked Mexico’s permission to arrest the politician, but to no avail. Glas insists that he has been subjected to political persecution.

While offering refuge to the former VP, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry urged Quito to grant safe passage to Glas so he could leave the country. Ecuador, however, ruled out the possibility, saying “it is not legal to grant asylum to people convicted or prosecuted for common crimes.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza aid workers’ deaths and peculiar Western responses
0:00
28:3
Erasing the past
0:00
28:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies