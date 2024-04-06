icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2024 00:51
US preparing for ‘inevitable’ Iranian attack – media

Washington reportedly believes Tehran could launch drones and missiles in the coming days
US preparing for ‘inevitable’ Iranian attack – media
Iranians attend the funeral of Revolutionary Guard Corps members on April 5, 2024 in Tehran. ©  Atta Kenare / AFP

The US is expecting that Iran will attack American or Israeli personnel in the Middle East in retaliation to an Israeli airstrike in Syria, several news organizations reported on Friday and Saturday, citing US officials. Tehran has previously vowed to avenge the seven officers, including two top commanders with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who were killed in the bombing of Iran’s consulate compound in Damascus on Monday.

A senior official told CNN that the US government believes retaliation by Iran is “inevitable,” and added that the Israelis share this assessment. Officials warned that an attack could come as soon as next week.

According to officials who spoke to NBC News and CBS News, American intelligence suggests that Iran could use “a swarm” of Shahed kamikaze drones and cruise missiles, and that Tehran could target an Israeli diplomatic or consular facility.

The potential attack was discussed during a phone call between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, CNN said.

Don’t fall into Israeli ‘trap’, Iran warns US
Read more
Don’t fall into Israeli ‘trap’, Iran warns US

There were no major attacks on US personnel in the region since late January when a kamikaze drone killed three soldiers stationed at a remote outpost near the Jordanian-Syrian border. American troops shot down two drones near the al-Tanf base in southern Syria this week, CNN reported, citing US defense officials.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei promised that Israel will “receive a slap in the face.” Officials in Tehran also made threats against the US, although Washington claimed that it was unaware that the strike on Iran’s mission in Damascus would happen.

Israel has accused Iran of aiding Hamas, Hezbollah and other pro-Palestine militant groups and vowed to neutralize any security threats during its ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. Although Israel did not claim responsibility for the death of Iranian generals directly, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that “everyone who acts against us all over the Middle East” will pay “a heavy price.” 

Top stories

RT Features

A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE

