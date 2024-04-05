icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
Pro-Ukraine images found on cellphones of Moscow terror attacks suspects – investigators
5 Apr, 2024 10:33
HomeWorld News

Washington’s NATO promise to Kiev is prelude to ‘nuclear apocalypse’ – Musk

Ukraine joining the bloc is like the start of a movie about end of the world, the billionaire has said
Washington’s NATO promise to Kiev is prelude to ‘nuclear apocalypse’ – Musk
A Belgian F-16 jet fighter takes part in the NATO Air Nuclear drill "Steadfast Noon" at the Kleine-Brogel air base in Belgium on October 18, 2022. ©  Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

A pledge by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Ukraine will become a member of NATO looks like a scene from a movie about a nuclear apocalypse, entrepreneur Elon Musk believes.

The top US diplomat reiterated the “rock solid” determination of his country and other members to eventually include Ukraine in the military bloc at a NATO summit in Brussels this week. Speaking alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, he said the purpose of the event was to “help build a bridge to membership.”

“This is literally how the nuclear apocalypse movie starts,” Musk responded on X (formerly Twitter). He shared a video from the 1983 American television film ‘The Day After’, which depicts a fictional nuclear war between the US and the USSR. The movie was shown to Soviet audiences in 1987, when the two superpowers were negotiating a key nuclear arms control treaty.

Moscow has cited NATO expansion in Europe against Russian objections and an intention to include Ukraine in the organization as one of the key causes of ongoing hostilities. The US and its allies have claimed that all nations have a right to seek accession regardless of whatever concerns Russia may have.

READ MORE: ‘Odessa will fall’, Musk warns Ukraine

Musk has previously spoken out about the risks to Ukraine and the world of further escalation. Continued hostilities could result in Kiev losing access to the Black Sea, he said last week.

The billionaire has urged Kiev to offer concessions to Moscow in exchange for a peace treaty. He has also backed the argument that US attempts to weaken Russia by arming and funding Ukraine have backfired.

Top stories

RT Features

A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza aid workers’ deaths and peculiar Western responses
0:00
28:3
Erasing the past
0:00
28:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies