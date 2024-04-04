US to build weapons warehouse in Arctic Europe – media

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sweden and Finland joining NATO changes the security landscape in the region, according to the military bloc’s command
© Getty Images / Dominik Spalek

Washington is considering establishing a massive weapons depot in the Nordic countries following the recent accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the deputy commanding general of US Army Materiel Command has said in an interview with Breaking Defense.

The two countries applied to the US-led bloc in May 2022, citing the Ukraine conflict as a threat to their security. Finland was admitted in short order, but Sweden’s bid was delayed by disagreements with Türkiye and then Hungary.

While Mohan did not disclose possible new site locations, he noted that the military bloc was taking a look at the issue of just what equipment and locations are best for the high north and Arctic.

“The addition of the NATO partners changes the security landscape and our responsibilities as part of NATO,” the general told the media on the sidelines of the annual Association of the US Army’s Global Force symposium on Friday.

Norway could become a possible storage location for NATO weaponry, according to US Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, as cited by the media.

READ MORE: Russia and NATO already in ‘direct confrontation’ – Kremlin

NATO has two Army Prepositioned Stock (APS) sites in Germany and spots in the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium and Italy, Breaking Defense reported. It is seeking more locations “especially in the high north,” as tensions over Ukraine mount, now that Finland and Sweden are part of the organization, according to the outlet.

According to Mohan, US European Command head Gen. Christopher Cavoli is spearheading the changes and crafting a plan that will “embrace and integrate Finland and Sweden into the NATO enterprise, and that’s going to drive some changes on the ground.”

