3 Apr, 2024 02:06
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Taiwan (VIDEOS)

The island was hit by the strongest tremors in 25 years, its chief seismologist said
A partially collapsed building in Hualien, Taiwan on April 3, 2024. TVBS / AP

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, damaging buildings and triggering a tsunami warning. 

The earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien Country at 7:58 am local time and was felt across the island, including its capital Taipei, officials said.

Wu Chien-fu, the head of Central Weather Administration’s Seismological Center, said it was the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan since 1999. Despite its power, no casualties have been immediately reported.

Several tall buildings have partially collapsed. In other regions, the earthquake has triggered landslides. 

Videos posted to social media show multi-story buildings dangerously leaning to one side.

Work and school classes were suspended in Hualien, as were high-speed rail services in several cities.

Tsunami alerts were issued for southern Japan and the northern areas of the Philippines. The Naha Airport on Japan’s Okinawa has suspended all flights.

