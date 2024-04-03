Riots erupt after mayoral vote in Türkiye (VIDEOS)

The clashes across the country occurred after the disqualification of a Kurdish politician

Riots broke out in several Turkish cities on Tuesday night after the authorities invalidated the victory of Kurdish politician Abdullah Zeydan in a mayoral election.

On Sunday, Zeydan was elected to serve as the mayor of the eastern city of Van. Two days later, a local electoral board disqualified him, citing his past criminal conviction on the charges of supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Türkiye considers a terrorist group.

In 2016, Zeydan was sent to prison a year later for “abetting” and “propagandizing” for the PKK. He was released in 2022. According to the prosecutors, his three-year ban to run for office has not yet expired, which makes him ineligible to serve as mayor.

Zeydan’s pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) slammed the disqualification as “a political coup.” The politician’s supporters took to the streets, with some launching fireworks and throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at police officers, who responded with tear gas and water cannons. Some rioters erected barricades and set them on fire.

🔴Van'da terör örgütü PKK destekçileri ortalığı ateşe verdi.Apatmanlara molotof atmaya başladılar bir çok iş yeri talan oldu yağmalandı‼️ Çevik Kuvvet müdahale ediyor. pic.twitter.com/nvByQjI1ZK — Online Haber Merkezi (@onlinehabermrkz) April 2, 2024

The disturbances were reported in Van and other eastern cities, as well as in Adana in the south and Izmir on the Aegean coast.

#SonDakika Batman’da sokağa çıkan DEM Partililer ‘biji apo’ sloganları atıp esnafın işyerlerini camlarını kırıp polis ile çatışmaya başladılar‼️ pic.twitter.com/Hoc5BqW2Fk — Online Haber Merkezi (@onlinehabermrkz) April 2, 2024

A total of 89 people have been detained in the cities of Van, Hakkari, Batman, Siirt, Sirnak and Izmir, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

⚠️SON DAKİKA⚠️ ASKER ŞEHİRE İNDİ..⚠️Hakkari'de asker olaylara müdahale etmek için şehre indi⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KobDMI9YDA — Online Haber Merkezi (@onlinehabermrkz) April 2, 2024

The March 31 municipal elections delivered several major blows to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party. The challengers from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) have retained the mayorships in Istanbul and Ankara – the country’s economic powerhouse and its capital, respectively.