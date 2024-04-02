icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Apr, 2024 03:13
HomeWorld News

Israel to ban Al Jazeera – Netanyahu

The Knesset has allowed the government to suspend the broadcast of foreign TV channels for security reasons
Israel to ban Al Jazeera – Netanyahu
The Al Jazeera logo during an event in Qatar on February 28, 2024. ©  Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile / Getty Images

The Israeli government will ban Al Jazeera, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, labeling the Qatari-based pan-Arabic channel as the mouthpiece of Hamas. The statement came as Israel’s war in Gaza is on track to enter its sixth month. 

On Monday, the Knesset passed a temporary law that allows the prime minister to ban a foreign channel and shut down its offices if he deems it a threat to national security. Netanyahu, who is recovering from a hernia surgery, said he plans to use the law against Al Jazeera.

“Al Jazeera has harmed Israel’s security, actively participated in the October 7 massacre, and incited against Israeli soldiers. It is time to remove the bullhorn of Hamas from our country,” Netanyahu wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. 

“The terrorist channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel’s activity.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said that the channel will be blocked “in the coming days,” adding that “there won’t be freedom of expression for Hamas mouthpieces,” according to the Times of Israel. The legislation will be in force until July 31, 2024, or until the end of “significant military actions” during the ongoing war with Hamas, the Knesset said.

Al Jazeera released a statement, saying that it “holds the Israeli prime minister responsible for the safety of its staff and network premises around the world, following his incitement and this false accusation. The channel said that “such slanderous accusations will not deter us from continuing our bold and professional coverage,” and threatened legal action.

Does Biden want Netanyahu gone?
Read more
Does Biden want Netanyahu gone?

Some Israeli legislators have opposed the law. MK Mansour Abbas argued that Al Jazeera should be allowed to broadcast because it “gives a platform to speakers from Israel, even to military spokespersons.”

The US also voiced concerns about the new law. “We believe in the freedom of the press … and that includes those who are reporting in the conflict in Gaza. So we believe that work is important,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank in 2022. In December, Samer Abudaqa, a cameraman working for the channel, was killed during the IDF operation in Gaza. Al Jazeera blamed the Israeli army for both deaths.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian militants carried out a surprise attack on October 7, killing some 1,100 people and taking more than 200 hostages. Dozens of captives were subsequently released as part of a series of prisoner swaps during a weeklong ceasefire in November.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars FEATURE
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars FEATURE
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bharat’s quest for justice – Satish Maneshinde
0:00
27:56
Russian terror attack, ISIS-K leader US trained, and US infrastructure crumbling: The weekly round robin
0:00
24:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies