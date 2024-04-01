icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Apr, 2024 20:48
HomeWorld News

Turkish politician killed while celebrating election win (VIDEO)

A senior member of the CHP party died after a balcony collapsed during victory celebration
Turkish politician killed while celebrating election win (VIDEO)
©  X / Seniz Dogan

A celebration of a local election win in the Turkish city of Denizli turned deadly for Türkiye’s Republican People’s Party (CHP), with one person killed and seven others injured.

The accident occurred overnight as party members and supporters gathered to celebrate the victory of Kadir Tatik in his campaign for the local municipality head’s office, after preliminary results of the election were announced.

Footage from the scene shows multiple party members gathered on a balcony of a building, with a crowd of onlookers cheering them on outside. The balcony is seen abruptly collapsing, coming clean off the rest of the structure.

The accident left eight party members who were standing on the balcony injured. Three people received serious injuries, with one of them, the deputy head of the local CHP chapter, Mehmet Palaz, dying in hospital shortly afterwards.

Türkiye’s Erdogan concedes ruling party’s electoral loss READ MORE: Türkiye’s Erdogan concedes ruling party’s electoral loss

The fatal accident mars a convincing victory secured by the CHP at the Turkish local elections, held throughout the country on Sunday. The party secured a major win against the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), attracting nearly 38% of the votes nationally, compared to just over 35% secured by its main rival.

The opposition party is now set to take control of the capitals of at least 35 out of Türkiye’s 81 provinces, including most of the country’s largest cities. The AKP candidates won only 24 provincial capitals, losing more than a third of the posts it had held prior to the election.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars FEATURE
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars FEATURE
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bharat’s quest for justice – Satish Maneshinde
0:00
27:56
Russian terror attack, ISIS-K leader US trained, and US infrastructure crumbling: The weekly round robin
0:00
24:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies