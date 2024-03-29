Pro-Palestine activists confront Biden, Clinton and Obama (VIDEO)

The trio of US presidents were interrupted multiple times during a fundraising event in New York

US President Joe Biden, along with his predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, were heckled by pro-Palestine protesters on Thursday night at a fundraiser organized by the Democratic Party.

The campaign event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, which raised a record-breaking $25 million, was disrupted by demonstrators demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The three presidents were being interviewed by late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert, when they were unexpectedly shouted down by the protesters.

One woman warned Biden he had “blood on his hands” over his stance on the war in Gaza. “Shame on you Joe Biden! You are funding genocide in Palestine, and no amount of false concern…” she cried. Another shouted: “You’re out of your f***ing minds.”

"Shame on You!" US President Heckled at Biden, Obama, Clinton FundraiserA protester in the crowd at Radio City Music Hall in New York screamed that Joe Biden has "blood on his hands," as demonstrators chanted outside the iconic NYC venue. pic.twitter.com/UwqGRLCSQW — RT_India (@RT_India_news) March 29, 2024

Although they were removed by security, the event was interrupted at least five times by demonstrators, according to media reports.

Outside the venue, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed the iconic Radio City Music Hall. The demonstrators, protesting Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza and his continued support for Israel, chanted slogans including “Genocide Joe has got to go!” and “Free, Free Palestine.” Many waved Palestinian flags while others held signs denouncing Biden as a “war criminal.”

Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group unexpectedly attacked southern Israeli cities on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostages. More than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the Israeli bombardments of the enclave began, according to local authorities.

The UN has warned of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with dire shortages of food and medicine. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected international calls for a ceasefire and vowed to continue the war until Israel wins a “total victory” over Hamas.

The New York event, part of Biden’s reelection effort, offered donors different tiers of access depending on how much money they donated to the campaign. Donors could give $100,000 for a photo with all three presidents, and $250,000 for access to an on-site reception.

A donation of $500,000 would reportedly secure donors an invite to an even more exclusive gathering. Supporters unable to shell out the big bucks were told they could dial into the event virtually for $25.