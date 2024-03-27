icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2024 08:15
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Tractor spray manure at police in Brussels

Farmers sealed off streets outside the EU headquarters in protest at the bloc’s agriculture policies, according to local media
Police use a water canon on a farmer in a tractor spraying hay and manure, March 26, 2024. © APTN / Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Belgian farmers sprayed manure at police, threw projectiles, and set hay on fire as hundreds of tractors took to the streets of Brussels on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of EU agriculture ministers, according to local media reports.   

Dozens of tractors blocked streets close to the EU headquarters, protesting what farmers see as excessive administrative barriers, increased environmental measures, and the flood of duty-free imports from Ukraine.  

“Let us make a living from our profession,” read one billboard on a tractor blocking a main road littered with potatoes, eggs, manure, and straw.  

The demonstration coincided with a meeting of European agriculture ministers, who arrived in Brussels to discuss responses to the crisis in the agricultural sector.  

Farmers sprayed manure at police, who responded by using water cannon and tear gas. One video showed a tractor spraying a brown substance as police blasted it with a water cannon. Other footage showed protesters launching projectiles at officers.   

A farmer uses his tractor to dump manure and hay, March 26, 2024. © APTN / Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Tensions reportedly flared as campaigners moved on to the central Rue de la Loi, where tractors unloaded beetroots and wooden pallets in front of a police blockade, bombarding officers with straw, eggs, manure, and fireworks. Two officers were injured in clashes with protesters, the Brussels Times reported.  

Police patrol from behind a barrier as farmers protest during a demonstration outside the European Council building in Brussels, March 26, 2024. © APTN / Virginia Mayo

Farmers across Europe have been protesting for several months in response to strict EU policies and environmental regulations, including cuts in subsidies. They argue that Brussels’ plans will potentially put them out of business.   

A protestor walks by a fire burning in a stairwell near the metro station, March 26, 2024. © APTN / Harry Nakos

Demonstrators are calling for changes to restrictions imposed by the bloc’s so-called Green Deal, and for a halt to cheap agricultural imports from outside the bloc, primarily Ukraine, which have flooded EU markets.  

Protesting farmers dump a load of potatoes onto a main boulevard, March 26, 2024. © APTN / Harry Nakos

With protests taking place from Finland to Greece, Poland, and Ireland, farmers have already won some concessions, including a loosening of controls on farms and a weakening of pesticide and environmental rules, according to the AP.  

Earlier this month, EU lawmakers agreed to suspend import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural food imports to the bloc until June 2025.

RT News App

