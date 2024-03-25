UN calls for ‘immediate’ Gaza ceasefire

While the US abstained from voting, the 14 other members of the Security Council were for the resolution

The United Nations Security Council on Monday voted for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Fourteen members of the security council voted for the resolution, while the US abstained.

The resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and “the urgent need to expand the flow” of aid into Gaza.

