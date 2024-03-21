icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin officially declared Russia’s president-elect
21 Mar, 2024 08:30
HomeWorld News

NATO nation gives timeline for F-16 deliveries to Ukraine

The first batch of the fighter jets will arrive from Denmark this summer, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren says
NATO nation gives timeline for F-16 deliveries to Ukraine
A Royal Danish Air Force F-16 jet takes part in the NATO exercise as part of the NATO Air Policing mission, on July 4, 2023. ©  John THYS / AFP

The West will deliver the first batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine within the next several months, with more to come later this year, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren has said. 

Denmark will be the first Western country to supply Ukraine with the advanced aircraft, with the Netherlands soon to follow, the defense minister revealed in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, as she wrapped up her visit to Kiev.

“I’m very confident that we will start delivering F-16s this summer... Denmark first, and we have a schedule ... so in the second half of the year, the Dutch F-16s will be going this way,” Ollongren said, without providing details on how many jets would be included in the first shipments. 

She added that it will not be easy for the West to provide Ukraine with all the aid it needs, as the US struggles to approve President Joe Biden’s assistance package earmarking $60 billion for Kiev. Republican lawmakers have opposed the move, demanding that the White House do more to enhance US border security. 

NATO states will break F-16 pledge to Ukraine – NYT
Read more
NATO states will break F-16 pledge to Ukraine – NYT

Ollongren also called for ammunition production in the EU to be ramped up amid Ukraine’s complaints that it suffers from a lack of munitions.

“We have to be realistic, and consider the possibility that it might be a lengthy war, and it is better to plan for a long war,” she said.

Western countries announced an international coalition to help Ukraine procure US-designed F-16s and train its pilots last year, with plans to provide Kiev with more than 40 aircraft. 

Denmark has pledged to send Kiev 19 jets of this type. The Netherlands initially promised 18, later increasing the number by six. 

Media reports indicate that Norway could send Kiev five to ten F-16s, with Belgium pledging to support Ukraine with an undisclosed number. 

Ukrainian officials, however, have warned that the country could face infrastructure difficulties in maintaining the US-designed jets. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in November that while the F-16s will certainly add to Ukraine’s capabilities, they will not be “a silver bullet” to fundamentally change the battlefield situation. 

Russia has warned the West that arms shipments to Ukraine will only prolong the conflict without changing the ultimate outcome. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has also said that F-16s would be “legitimate targets” for the Russian military, adding that the shipments will only increase the risk of a direct clash between Moscow and NATO.

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Afghanistan disaster & Ukraine’s staggering losses
0:00
27:7
The cost of weddings
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies