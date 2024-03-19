icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Number of Russian and Belarusian athletes allowed to participate in Olympics revealed
19 Mar, 2024 17:36
Nineteen people from the two countries can compete, according to the International Olympic Committee
FILE PHOTO. ©  Bill Murray / SNS Group via Getty Images

Twelve Russian athletes and seven of their Belarusian counterparts have qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as of March 19, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The announcement came from the IOC’s James Macleod, director of the Department for Relations with National Olympic Committees, according to TASS.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

