EU warns US about what Russian victory in Ukraine would signify

Ukrainian attempt to break into Russia thwarted (DISTURBING VIDEO)
15 Mar, 2024 07:38
No ally will be able to trust Washington if Kiev falls, Josep Borrell has claimed
FILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell talks to the media in Brussels. ©  Thierry Monasse / Getty Images

A Ukrainian loss to Russia would hurt Washington’s credibility as a security provider, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell warned during a trip to America. Kiev can’t wait for the presidential election in the US to get more aid, he added.

Borrell spoke to the press in Washington on Thursday, after meeting senior US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He said his message was that Ukraine badly needed the additional assistance which was currently blocked in the US House.

“The next months will be decisive. Many analysts expect a major Russian offensive this summer and Ukraine cannot wait until the result of the next US elections,” Brussels’ top diplomat said.

A Russian victory in the conflict “will have enormous repercussions for America and for the system of alliances built around the US and Europe,” he added. Should that happen, “no country could be sure anymore” that Washington would “come to help any ally” under attack.

Since Ukraine is not a NATO member, the US is not bound by any obligation to defend it. US President Joe Biden has pledged to help it fight Russia for “as long as it takes” to prevail. Last year, Ukrainian forces attempted to launch a major counteroffensive using Western-donated heavy weaponry, but failed to score any significant territorial gains.

Amid Kiev’s battlefield failures, the issue of continued aid has become embroiled in US partisan politics. The Republican-controlled House has blocked Biden’s request for an additional $60 billion in assistance, with speaker Mike Johnson arguing that the White House was unable to present a convincing strategy for achieving victory in Ukraine.

Borrell pledged the EU’s continued military support for Kiev, but said the US needed to pull its weight too.

Moscow perceives the Ukraine conflict as a US-led proxy war against Russia and has stated that it is risking far more than the West.

“For us it is a matter of life and death; for [the US] it’s a matter of improving their tactical position [globally and in Europe],” President Vladimir Putin reiterated in an interview this week.

However, no Western weapons provided to Kiev can change the outcome of the hostilities, Russian officials have claimed.

