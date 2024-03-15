icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2024 01:29
UN responds to Ukrainian attack near Russian nuclear plant

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has expressed “concern” over attempted bombing of the Zaporozhye facility
©  Zaporozhye NPP, Telegram/znppofficial

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’s spokesman has said that all sides are responsible for maintaining security of Russia’s Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, after the facility’s staff accused Ukrainian forces of dropping a bomb near fuel tanks containing diesel for backup generators.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric was asked about the recent attack in immediate vicinity of the nuclear plant during a press briefing on Thursday.

“We have stated over and again, and we’re very concerned about the situation around the nuclear power plant, and it’s incumbent on everyone to ensure and to guarantee its safety. One would hate to even think about what could happen,” Dujarric said, before moving on to other issues.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, told Russian media that it was aware of the incident, but offered no further comment.

The improvised bomb, composed of explosives wrapped in foil, was dropped just five meters away from the perimeter fence, plant director Yury Chernuk said in a video published on social media on Thursday. The attack caused no damage or casualties, but if the fuel tanks were to be destroyed, the plant’s “preparedness for emergencies would be reduced by orders of magnitude,” Chernuk said.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant fell under Moscow’s control in 2022, early in the conflict with Ukraine. It was formally transferred to Rosatom management after Zaporozhye Region was incorporated into Russia following a referendum.

Russia has repeatedly accused Kiev of launching artillery, missile, and drone attacks against the facility, as well as repeatedly sending in special forces teams to try and seize it. The plant has suffered multiple blackouts and sustained minor damage to its support infrastructure, and was placed in a dormant state in order to minimize the chances of a potentially catastrophic scenario.

