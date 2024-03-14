icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian attempt to break into Russia thwarted (DISTURBING VIDEO)
14 Mar, 2024 16:04
HomeWorld News

West poses no threat to Russia – UK defense chief  

Grant Shapps has urged Vladimir Putin to “stop saber-rattling” after he said Moscow was ready to use its deterrent if attacked 
West poses no threat to Russia – UK defense chief  
Britain's Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps speaks during a joint press conference with the Polish Defense Minister at a military training compound near Orzysz, North-eastern Poland, on March 13, 2024. ©  Wojtek Radwanski / AFP

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has accused President Vladimir Putin of escalatory rhetoric, following an interview the Russian leader gave in which he discussed the use of nuclear weapons. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said the West deliberately misrepresented the Russian leader’s remarks.

“There is no threat to the Russian state; the threat is, I’m afraid, to Ukraine and countries like Poland,” the Shapps said in an interview with GB News on Thursday. His comments come one day after he accused Putin of “saber-rattling” and “irresponsible talk,” during a visit to British troops engaged in NATO drills in Poland.

Earlier this week, the Russian leader took part in an extensive interview with journalist Dmitry Kiselyov, in which he warned that the US deploying a significant military force to Ukraine would be a “red line” for the Kremlin. While Putin deemed such a scenario implausible, he said Moscow is ready if the US tries to “play chicken.”  

The president stressed that Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons and considers its arsenal “more advanced than anyone else’s.”  

Answering a question about tactical nuclear arms, Putin noted that weapons of mass destruction have never been deployed by Moscow in Ukraine.  

Kremlin shuts down nuclear strike ‘speculation’ READ MORE: Kremlin shuts down nuclear strike ‘speculation’

“Weapons exist to be used. We have our own principles and they imply that we are ready to use any weapons, including the ones you mentioned, if we are talking about the existence of the Russian state, in case of a threat to our sovereignty and independence,” he clarified.   

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also weighed in Wednesday on the Putin interview, charging that “Russia’s nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout [the Ukraine] conflict.”  

Kremlin spokesman Peskov, by contrast, said that Washington has resorted to “intentional distortion of the context.” He described the administration of US President Joe Biden as characterized by an “unwillingness to hear President Putin.” 

“Putin did not voice any threats to use nuclear weapons in this interview,” the Kremlin official insisted, noting that the president was merely citing the country’s nuclear doctrine, which has long been made public.  

He alleged that “everyone in the West deliberately omitted [President Putin’s] words that it never even crossed his mind to deploy, for example, tactical nuclear weapons despite various situations that have shaped up” during the course of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of dental care
0:00
28:3
George Galloway sits down with Rick Sanchez
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies