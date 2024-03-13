Netanyahu government’s future ‘in jeopardy’ – US intel

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says it “expects large protests” demanding the Israeli leader’s resignation and new elections

Israel’s far-right cabinet led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could face serious challenges and be forced to step down due to flagging public support, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has warned.

In a report published on Monday, the ODNI noted that a “different, more moderate government” could take over the reins in the near future.

The US intelligence agency concluded that “Netanyahu’s viability as leader as well as his governing coalition of far-right and ultraorthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in jeopardy.”

According to the document, “distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public” – something that could potentially lead to “large protests demanding his resignation and new elections.”