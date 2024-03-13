Putin recalls how Trump asked him about ‘Sleepy Joe’

Moscow is not interfering in any foreign elections, and will not allow anyone to meddle in its internal political processes, according to the Russian president

President Vladimir Putin has said that the ongoing electoral campaign in the US is becoming “increasingly uncivilized,” but noted that it would be inappropriate for Russia to meddle in the internal American matter.

Russia is not interfering in any elections, and will work with any elected United States president, Putin said in an interview with Russian journalist Dmitry Kiselyov, which is set to be aired by Rossiya 1 TV and RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

“But what is curious is that in the last year of his work as president, Mr. Trump, today’s presidential candidate, reproached me for sympathizing with Biden. That’s what he told me in one of the conversations: ‘Do you want Sleepy Joe to win?’” Putin quoted Donald Trump as saying sometime back in 2020.

“And then, to my surprise, he [Trump] was persecuted because we allegedly supported him as a candidate. Well, it’s complete nonsense,” the Russian leader said.

Last month, asked who would be better for Russia in 2024, the incumbent President Joe Biden or his Republican challenger, Putin answered unequivocally: “Biden. He is a more experienced and predictable person, he is a politician of the old sort.”

Putin refused to give further comments on the current pre-election situation in the US, but noted that it is becoming “increasingly uncivilized.”

“I think it’s obvious to everyone that the American political system cannot claim to be democratic in any sense of the word,” the Russian president said.