icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military transport plane crashes in Russia
12 Mar, 2024 14:57
HomeWorld News

Biden budget proposal announced

Countering a supposed Russian threat featured prominently in the new draft released as a campaign pitch
Biden budget proposal announced
US President Joe Biden ©  Sophie Park/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden released a draft budget for the next fiscal year on Monday, outlining his policy proposals as he prepares to run for a second four-year term ahead of the November election. The document includes an allocation to target supposed “aggression” from Russia.

In the $7.266 trillion budget for fiscal year 2025, Biden wants to raise taxes on corporations and high earners to help cut the deficit and increase spending on “mandatory” social programs. The administration plans to spend roughly $300 billion more than in the previous fiscal year.

The document also includes $900 billion for “discretionary” defense programs, with the Ukraine conflict featuring prominently. According to the State Department, the Budget Request includes $1.5 billion to counter what it describes as “the Kremlin’s aggression.” 

The White House is also seeking to deal with Moscow’s influence in Africa, with the budget providing “$25 million for a new Countering Russian Malign Actors in Africa Fund to suppress Russian or other malign actors in the region.” Moscow has expanded its economic and political presence on the African continent in recent years, especially after the launch of the Western sanctions campaign against Russia in 2022.

China is another area of concern for the US administration, with the White House budget blueprint describing the country as “America’s pacing challenge.” The document includes $400 million to combat Chinese global influence and to “out-compete” Beijing.

Pentagon reveals $10 billion arms ‘hole’ due to Ukraine – media READ MORE: Pentagon reveals $10 billion arms ‘hole’ due to Ukraine – media

The US is also aiming to invest as much as $20 billion in modernizing its nuclear programs. The draft budget describes “a strong nuclear deterrent as a foundational aspect of integrated deterrence” for the security of the US and its allies, including in Europe.

Moscow has dismissed the US budget and the planned spending on countering Russia as “nothing new.” According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the amounts represent “permanent items of expenditure” and Moscow does not see any cardinal changes in the approach.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have described Biden’s proposed 2025 budget as a “roadmap to accelerate America’s decline,” according to a joint statement released on social media by Speaker Mike Johnson. The statement accuses the administration of “reckless spending” and a “ runaway spending spree” that disregards fiscal responsibility. 

The US government’s debt surpassed the $34 trillion mark in December amid a ballooning budget deficit. Total outstanding borrowing by the US federal government now stands at over $34.5 trillion.

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Hope, Innovation, and Growth Define India – Ronnie Screwvala
0:00
29:24
Ukraine is dead set against peace
0:00
26:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies