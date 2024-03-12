icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Mar, 2024 09:30
Andrew Tate and brother arrested in Romania on UK rape warrant

The social media influencers were reportedly detained for 24 hours by police on Monday
Andrew Tate and brother arrested in Romania on UK rape warrant
Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan leave the tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, February 29, 2024. ©  AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda

Online influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in Romania on a UK-issued warrant over “sexual aggression” allegations.

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained on Monday for 24 hours on allegations of sexual aggression in a UK case dating back to 2012-2015, his PR team has said.

Tate gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle. He was indicted in June in Romania along with his brother and two Romanian women for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women. They have denied the charges. The court is reportedly set to decide on their extradition to the UK.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

