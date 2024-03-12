Andrew Tate and brother arrested in Romania on UK rape warrant

The social media influencers were reportedly detained for 24 hours by police on Monday

Online influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in Romania on a UK-issued warrant over “sexual aggression” allegations.



Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained on Monday for 24 hours on allegations of sexual aggression in a UK case dating back to 2012-2015, his PR team has said.

Tate gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle. He was indicted in June in Romania along with his brother and two Romanian women for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women. They have denied the charges. The court is reportedly set to decide on their extradition to the UK.

