icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Mar, 2024 14:32
HomeWorld News

Transgender broadcaster reports J.K. Rowling to police

The Harry Potter author has threatened to file a harassment claim in response amid the ongoing feud
Transgender broadcaster reports J.K. Rowling to police
J.K. Rowling (C) attends a memorial service in Edinburgh, Scotland in December 2023. ©  Euan Cherry/Getty Images

British police have confirmed having received a complaint after a transgender broadcaster said she had reported Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for “misgendering” comments on social media, Reuters has reported. 

In an interview on Wednesday, India Willoughby, a British transgender journalist and reality TV personality, alleged that Rowling committed a hate crime by misgendering her, and said that she had contacted the police about Rowling’s comments on X (formerly Twitter).

Willoughby, who became the first transgender host on the popular talk-show Loose Women, was referring to a comment that Rowling had made earlier this week in response to another X user. “India didn’t become a woman. India is cosplaying a misogynistic male fantasy of what a woman is,” Rowling wrote.

“Calling a trans person a man, deliberately knowing that that person is a woman – and I am a woman regardless of what J.K. Rowling says ... my birth certificate says female, my passport, all my documents, I am legally recognised as a woman, and for J.K. Rowling to deliberately, and that is the key word, misgender me knowing who I am, is grossly offensive,” Willoughby, who is also a former ‘Celebrity Big Bother’ contestant, told independent news publisher Byline TV. 

Rowling has rejected the allegation, saying that it was not a crime to hold gender-critical views. The acclaimed writer took to X to accuse Willoughby of “obsessive targeting” that “may meet the legal threshold for harassment.” She also referred to a recent court case that established that gender-critical views are considered a protected philosophical belief under the British Equality Act. 

Rowling went as far as to describe Willoughby as “a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage.” 

READ MORE: Woman fired for transgender tweet awarded over £100,000

This comes as part of a years-long social media feud between Willoughby and Rowling, who repeatedly refers to the TV personality as “he” on social media.

Rowling has become a controversial figure on transgender issues and on defining what a woman is. This has opened her up to criticism from some trans activists and celebrities, including the stars of the Harry Potter films, but has earned her the vocal support of women’s rights campaigners.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Murder in Gaza
0:00
26:6
Nuland out: So what’s next for Ukraine?
0:00
26:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies