icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Mar, 2024 02:48
HomeWorld News

Putin ‘won’t stop in Ukraine’ – Biden

The US president urged Republicans to unblock military aid to Kiev in his State of the Union address
Putin ‘won’t stop in Ukraine’ – Biden

Russia will go beyond Ukraine and continue to threaten other European countries if the US stops its support of Kiev, President Joe Biden warned in his State of the Union address on Thursday night. Russian President Vladimir Putin is hell-bent on “sowing chaos around Europe,” Biden claimed.

“If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop in Ukraine, I assure you he will not,” Biden told Congress. He went on to renew his appeal to House Republicans to stop blocking additional military aid to Kiev.

“Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself,” he said.

Addressing American legislators and foreign dignitaries at the US Capitol, Biden reiterated that his administration has no plans of sending American troops to directly fight Russia.

“[The Ukrianians] are not asking for American soldiers. In fact, there are no American soldiers in the war in Ukraine and I’m determined to keep it that way,” he stressed.

The GOP has been refusing to back Biden’s $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, while hoping to pressure the White House into a crackdown on illegal migration.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Back in parliament again
0:00
25:32
The cost of renting
0:00
24:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies