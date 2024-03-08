Putin ‘won’t stop in Ukraine’ – Biden

The US president urged Republicans to unblock military aid to Kiev in his State of the Union address

Russia will go beyond Ukraine and continue to threaten other European countries if the US stops its support of Kiev, President Joe Biden warned in his State of the Union address on Thursday night. Russian President Vladimir Putin is hell-bent on “sowing chaos around Europe,” Biden claimed.

“If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop in Ukraine, I assure you he will not,” Biden told Congress. He went on to renew his appeal to House Republicans to stop blocking additional military aid to Kiev.

“Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself,” he said.

Addressing American legislators and foreign dignitaries at the US Capitol, Biden reiterated that his administration has no plans of sending American troops to directly fight Russia.

“[The Ukrianians] are not asking for American soldiers. In fact, there are no American soldiers in the war in Ukraine and I’m determined to keep it that way,” he stressed.

The GOP has been refusing to back Biden’s $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, while hoping to pressure the White House into a crackdown on illegal migration.

