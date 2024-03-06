icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2024 11:04
HomeWorld News

SAS commandos investigated over war crimes in Syria – media

Five soldiers from the elite UK special forces reportedly used excessive force against a suspected militant two years ago
SAS commandos investigated over war crimes in Syria – media
British military personnel return from Afghanistan, August 2021, Brize Norton, England. ©  Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images

A group of UK special forces operators are under investigation for allegedly committing war crimes while on duty in Syria, British media reported on Tuesday.

The five unnamed Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers allegedly used excessive force during an incident in which a suspected militant was killed two years ago. The soldiers have reportedly argued that they believed the man posed a legitimate threat, while their superiors believe they should have arrested him instead. A primed bomb vest was found near the body but the suspect was not wearing it when he was killed, the Daily Mail reported, citing sources in the SAS.

The newspaper, which was the first to break the story, says the suspects have been allowed to remain in service with their regiment while the case is investigated.

The Guardian, however, reported that the commandos had been arrested by British military police, noting that the Ministry of Defence would not comment directly on the investigation. Case files recommending the prosecution of murder charges have been sent by service police to the Service Prosecuting Authority, the outlet said. It is not clear whether any of the arrests will result in a prosecution, and war crimes convictions of British soldiers are exceptionally rare, the report noted.

The SAS, an elite special forces regiment, has been deployed in Syria for several years, covertly fighting against Islamic State.

The latest allegations come as a public inquiry is underway into the actions of the SAS in Afghanistan.

Top UK general withheld evidence of SAS executions – BBC READ MORE: Top UK general withheld evidence of SAS executions – BBC

The probe was launched in December 2022 after a BBC documentary reported that soldiers from the SAS had unlawfully killed 80 civilians during night-time raids in Helmand province between 2010 and 2013. The BBC alleged that the British top brass had been aware “for some time” of claims that SAS soldiers had an “unofficial policy” of carrying out “executions of supposed Taliban affiliates.” 

In 2019, a military police investigation into alleged criminal wrongdoing in Afghanistan was shut down without charges after no evidence was found. The probe had looked into a total of 675 allegations of wrongdoing, including allegations that SAS commandos had murdered dozens of unarmed men, detainees, and civilians during raids. It was reported later that SAS commanders had allegedly destroyed computer data to cover up possible evidence of crimes.

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Expect escalation
0:00
25:6
Praises & condemnations: Assange vs. Navalny
0:00
25:41
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies