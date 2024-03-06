icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden, Trump projected to win Super Tuesday primaries
6 Mar, 2024 03:23
The US president and his main rival are triumphing in their respective contests, multiple news agencies said
A voter enters a polling place in Mountain Brook, Alabama on March 5, 2024. ©  Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images / AFP

US President Joe Biden and his main challenger, former president Donald Trump, are dominating their respective primaries across the US on Tuesday, according to projections by multiple news agencies.

The voting held in several states on March 5 is crucial for determining who the Democrats and Republicans will formally nominate as their candidates for the presidential elections in November.

According to Reuters, Trump comfortably won the GOP challenges in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. His last-remaining Republican rival – former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley – currently holds a narrow lead over Trump in Vermont, CNN reported. 

Trump celebrated his victory on Tuesday evening, vowing to unify the country. “We have a great Republican party with tremendous talent and we want to have unity and we’re going to have unity and it’s going to happen very quickly,” he said in a speech in Palm Beach, Florida.

Biden, meanwhile, won the Democrat vote in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia, Reuters said, citing a projection from Edison Research.

