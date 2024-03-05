icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Mar, 2024 13:44
Germany reveals how ‘Crimean Bridge attack’ call was leaked

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius put the incident down to an oversight on the part of one Air Force officer
Germany reveals how ‘Crimean Bridge attack’ call was leaked
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. ©  Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP

A lapse by a senior German Air Force officer led to the recent leak of a confidential discussion about a potential attack on Russia’s Crimean Bridge, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said. Outside actors did not gain access to communication channels used by the German military, the minister insisted.

Last Friday, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan published a 38-minute audio dated February 19, which contained a conversation between four officers of the German Air Force (Luftwaffe), including its chief, Ingo Gerhartz. In it, they discussed potential scenarios of how Ukraine could use long-range Taurus cruise missiles should Berlin decide to provide them. Among other things, the officers theorized about a hypothetical Ukrainian strike on the Crimean Bridge – which links the peninsula to mainland Russia – as well as ways to maintain plausible deniability of Berlin’s involvement for fear of triggering a wider conflict, which has been cited by Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the reason his country will not supply Kiev with the missiles.

On Saturday, a German Defense Ministry spokeswoman confirmed the veracity of the leaked recording.

UK weighs in on Luftwaffe leak

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Pistorius revealed that according to the preliminary findings of an internal probe, the leak was made possible by an “individual user error” on the part of one of the officers. He joined the virtual meeting from Singapore, where he was attending an airshow.

“Our communication systems were not compromised,” the minister added.
The German defense chief also stated that a preliminary investigation had been launched into the officers’ conduct, which could result in disciplinary action against those involved in the leak.

Commenting on the breach on Sunday, Pistorius claimed that it was a “hybrid attack aimed at disinformation” and represented “part of an information war that Putin is waging.” The minister suggested that the leak was carried out with the intent to sow division within the country over the Ukraine conflict and undermine German resolve.

Over the weekend, Scholz called the incident a “very serious matter,” adding that “it is now being investigated very intensively, very carefully and very swiftly.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the leaked discussion of “plans to launch strikes on Russian territory” by German officers “once again confirm the direct involvement of… the Collective West in the conflict around Ukraine.”

Moscow also summoned the German ambassador to Russia, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, to lodge an official protest following the leak.

