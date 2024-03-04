icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Mar, 2024 12:15
HomeWorld News

WATCH SpaceX launches new Russian-US crew to ISS

A Russian cosmonaut and three NASA astronauts successfully reached orbit on board Elon Musk’s spacecraft
WATCH SpaceX launches new Russian-US crew to ISS
Crew-8 (L-R) Russian cosmonaut and Mission Specialist Alexander Grebenkin, Pilot Michael Barratt, Commander Matthew Dominick, and Mission Specialist Jeanette Epps are on their way to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on March 3, 2024. ©  Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A SpaceX rocket carrying a Russian-US crew to the International Space Station (ISS) successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, according to the US space agency NASA.

The Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying Crew-8, a team consisting of NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, NASA said in a statement.

Crew-8 has since successfully reached orbit and will dock with the ISS on Tuesday, March 5, it added. The launch had been postponed several times due to bad weather.

Source: NASA/SpaceX

Grebenkin became the fourth Russian cosmonaut to fly on SpaceX’s Dragon aircraft. He is flying on his first mission and will serve as a flight engineer during the expedition.

NASA head hopes for peace in space with Russia READ MORE: NASA head hopes for peace in space with Russia

SpaceX has been delivering astronauts to the ISS under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program since 2020, using the Crew Dragon spacecraft. Sunday’s launch was the eighth for Elon Musk’s firm.

Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on cross-flights of Russian cosmonauts on SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and American astronauts on Russian Soyuz MS spacecraft in 2022.

The agreement ensures that at least one Roscosmos cosmonaut and one NASA astronaut is present in orbit to service the Russian and American segments of the ISS, in case of the cancellation or significant delay of a launch of a Russian or American spacecraft.

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Sunk cost fallacy
0:00
26:10
Russian space nukes
0:00
23:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies